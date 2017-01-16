Popular Science news articles

Land-based food not nutritionally sufficient for wild polar bears, according to new study

A study, by San Diego Zoo Global conservationists, released this week (Sept. 12, 2016) is shedding new light on how scientists evaluate polar bear diet and weight loss during their fasting season. On average, a polar bear loses up to...

Westerly winds have blown across central Asia for at least 42 million years

A graduate student collects samples of ancient dust on the northeastern Tibetan Plateau. The once-remote field site is now close to booming development in the city of Xining, seen in the distance.The gusting westerly winds that dominate the climate in central Asia, setting the pattern of dryness and location of central Asian deserts, have blown mostly unchanged for 42 million years....

Study links altered brain chemistry, behavioral impairments in fish exposed to elevated CO2

This is Lizard Island coral reef with study species, Spiny damselfish (<i>Acanthochromis polyacanthus</i>).Study Links Altered Brain Chemistry, Behavioral Impairments in Fish Exposed to Elevated CO2 Research team studied damselfish behavior and physiology under ocean acidification conditions predicted for year 2300

Language delivers fourfold speedups on big-data problems

In today's computer chips, memory management is based on what computer scientists call the principle of locality: If a program needs a chunk of data stored at some memory location,...

Astronomers observe star reborn in a flash

This image of the Stingray nebula, a planetary nebula 2400 light-years from Earth, was taken with the Wide Field and Planetary Camera 2 (WFPC2) in 1998. In the centre of the nebula the fast evolving star SAO 244567 is located. Observations made within the last 45 years showed that the surface temperature of the star increased by almost 40 000 degree Celsius. Now new observations of the spectra of the star have revealed that SAO 244567 has started to cool again.An international team of astronomers using Hubble have been able to study stellar evolution in real time. Over a period of 30 years dramatic increases in the temperature of the...

NASA sees formation of Central Atlantic Tropical Storm Ian

The low pressure area known as System 94L developed into Tropical Storm Ian on Sept. 14. NOAA's GOES-East satellite data was made into an animation that showed the...

Termination of lethal arrhythmia with light

Dr. Tobias Br&uuml;gmann Philipp Sasse of the Institute of Physiology I at the University of Bonn.A research team from the University of Bonn has succeeded for the first time in using light stimuli to stop life-threatening cardiac arrhythmia in mouse hearts. Furthermore, as shown in...

Study reveals how ionising radiation damages DNA and causes cancer

For the first time, researchers from the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute and their collaborators have been able to identify in human cancers two characteristic patterns of DNA damage caused by...

Explaining why the universe can be transparent

Reionization as illustrated by data from the Hubble and Chandra space telescopes.Two papers published by an assistant professor at the University of California, Riverside and several collaborators explain why the universe has enough energy to become transparent.

Trees recognize roe deer by saliva

After a young maple tree has been cut, roe deer saliva is applied with a pipette to the cut surface.In spring, the young, delicate shoots in the forest light up, bright and May green. The buds and shoots are the future of the forests as they allow young trees...

Chemistry says Moon is proto-Earth's mantle, relocated

Two recent models for the formation of the moon, one that allows exchange through a silicate atmosphere (top), and another that creates a more thoroughly mixed sphere of a supercritical fluid (bottom), lead to different predictions for potassium isotope ratios in lunar and terrestrial rocks (right).Measurements of an element in Earth and Moon rocks have just disproved the leading hypotheses for the origin of the Moon.

NASA's Aqua satellite sees Super Typhoon Meranti approaching Taiwan, Philippines

On Sept. 13, 2016, at 1:10 a.m. EDT (0510 UTC), the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite showed powerful and large Super Typhoon Meranti headed to Taiwan.
Killing superbugs with star-shaped polymers, not antibiotics

Polymers attack superbugs.The study, published today in Nature Microbiology, holds promise for a new treatment method against antibiotic-resistant bacteria (commonly known as superbugs).

Experts anticipate significant continued reductions in wind energy costs

Figure 1. Summary of expert survey findingsTechnology advancements are expected to continue to drive down the cost of wind energy, according to a survey of the world's foremost wind power experts led by Lawrence Berkeley National...

Water helps assembly of biofibers that could capture sunlight

A new study from Argonne National Laboratory has shown water can serve a previously undiscovered role to help micelles coalesce to spontaneously form long fibers. The study could help scientists to understand how light-harvesting molecules are incorporated into the micelle fiber as it assembles, which would be a key step to understanding some forms of artificial photosynthesis.When it comes to water, some materials have a split personality - and some of these materials could hold the key to new ways of harnessing solar energy.

Historical analysis examines sugar industry role in heart disease research

Using archival documents, a new report published online by JAMA Internal Medicine examines the sugar industry's role in coronary heart disease research and suggests the industry sponsored research to influence...

Manipulation of liquid crystals could help control drug-delivery process

Liquid crystals are strange substances, both fish and fowl. They can flow like a liquid, but have the orderly molecular structure of a crystalline solid. And that internal structure can...

Chemists offer enhanced 3-D look inside batteries

NYU chemists and their colleagues have developed a method to yield highly detailed, three-dimensional images of the insides of batteries. Shown here is a 3-D image of the inside of a lithium cell after charging and showing dendrite growth -- deposits than can reduce performance and compromise safety -- between the two electrodes that short-circuited the cell.A team of chemists has developed a method to yield highly detailed, three-dimensional images of the insides of batteries. The technique, based on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), offers an enhanced...

First accurate simulation of a virus invading a cell

For the first time, scientists know what happens to a virus' shape when it invades a host cell, thanks to an experiment by researchers at Penn State College of Medicine...

NASA's THEMIS sees Auroras move to the rhythm of Earth's magnetic field

These aurora images were taken in 2013 from the ground looking up with a network of all-sky cameras spread across Canada, studying auroras in collaboration with THEMIS. Taking images of aurora from the ground in conjunction with satellite data taken from above the atmosphere gives scientists a more comprehensive picture of how and why auroras form.The majestic auroras have captivated humans for thousands of years, but their nature -- the fact that the lights are electromagnetic and respond to solar activity -- was only realized...

Snails' speedy insulin

This is a <i>Conus geographus</i> hunting a fish.University of Utah researchers have found that the structure of an insulin molecule produced by predatory cone snails may be an improvement over current fast-acting therapeutic insulin. The finding suggests...

App vs. website: Which best protects your privacy?

Both apps and websites leak personal information, including names, gender, phone numbers, and e-mail. But don't despair. Northeastern researchers, led by assistant professor David Choffnes, have developed an automated system to help you know which platform to use for your online interactions.That's the ques­tion that North­eastern researchers, led by assis­tant pro­fessor David Choffnes, ask in new research that explores how free app- and web- based ser­vices on Android and iOS mobile...

