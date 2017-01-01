Land-based food not nutritionally sufficient for wild polar bears, according to new study
A study, by San Diego Zoo Global conservationists, released this week (Sept. 12, 2016) is shedding new light on how scientists evaluate polar bear diet and weight loss during their fasting season. On average, a polar bear loses up to...
Westerly winds have blown across central Asia for at least 42 million years
The gusting westerly winds that dominate the climate in central Asia, setting the pattern of dryness and location of central Asian deserts, have blown mostly unchanged for 42 million years....
Study links altered brain chemistry, behavioral impairments in fish exposed to elevated CO2
Study Links Altered Brain Chemistry, Behavioral Impairments in Fish Exposed to Elevated CO2 Research team studied damselfish behavior and physiology under ocean acidification conditions predicted for year 2300
Language delivers fourfold speedups on big-data problems
In today's computer chips, memory management is based on what computer scientists call the principle of locality: If a program needs a chunk of data stored at some memory location,...
Astronomers observe star reborn in a flash
An international team of astronomers using Hubble have been able to study stellar evolution in real time. Over a period of 30 years dramatic increases in the temperature of the...
NASA sees formation of Central Atlantic Tropical Storm Ian
The low pressure area known as System 94L developed into Tropical Storm Ian on Sept. 14. NOAA's GOES-East satellite data was made into an animation that showed the...
Termination of lethal arrhythmia with light
A research team from the University of Bonn has succeeded for the first time in using light stimuli to stop life-threatening cardiac arrhythmia in mouse hearts. Furthermore, as shown in...
Study reveals how ionising radiation damages DNA and causes cancer
For the first time, researchers from the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute and their collaborators have been able to identify in human cancers two characteristic patterns of DNA damage caused by...
Explaining why the universe can be transparent
Two papers published by an assistant professor at the University of California, Riverside and several collaborators explain why the universe has enough energy to become transparent.
Trees recognize roe deer by saliva
In spring, the young, delicate shoots in the forest light up, bright and May green. The buds and shoots are the future of the forests as they allow young trees...
Chemistry says Moon is proto-Earth's mantle, relocated
Measurements of an element in Earth and Moon rocks have just disproved the leading hypotheses for the origin of the Moon.
Killing superbugs with star-shaped polymers, not antibiotics
The study, published today in Nature Microbiology, holds promise for a new treatment method against antibiotic-resistant bacteria (commonly known as superbugs).
Experts anticipate significant continued reductions in wind energy costs
Technology advancements are expected to continue to drive down the cost of wind energy, according to a survey of the world's foremost wind power experts led by Lawrence Berkeley National...
Water helps assembly of biofibers that could capture sunlight
When it comes to water, some materials have a split personality - and some of these materials could hold the key to new ways of harnessing solar energy.
Historical analysis examines sugar industry role in heart disease research
Using archival documents, a new report published online by JAMA Internal Medicine examines the sugar industry's role in coronary heart disease research and suggests the industry sponsored research to influence...
Manipulation of liquid crystals could help control drug-delivery process
Liquid crystals are strange substances, both fish and fowl. They can flow like a liquid, but have the orderly molecular structure of a crystalline solid. And that internal structure can...
Chemists offer enhanced 3-D look inside batteries
A team of chemists has developed a method to yield highly detailed, three-dimensional images of the insides of batteries. The technique, based on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), offers an enhanced...
First accurate simulation of a virus invading a cell
For the first time, scientists know what happens to a virus' shape when it invades a host cell, thanks to an experiment by researchers at Penn State College of Medicine...
NASA's THEMIS sees Auroras move to the rhythm of Earth's magnetic field
The majestic auroras have captivated humans for thousands of years, but their nature -- the fact that the lights are electromagnetic and respond to solar activity -- was only realized...
Snails' speedy insulin
University of Utah researchers have found that the structure of an insulin molecule produced by predatory cone snails may be an improvement over current fast-acting therapeutic insulin. The finding suggests...
App vs. website: Which best protects your privacy?
That's the question that Northeastern researchers, led by assistant professor David Choffnes, ask in new research that explores how free app- and web- based services on Android and iOS mobile...
One-tenth of the world's wilderness lost in 2 decades
